Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guardiola admits Man City standards have slipped

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:59 IST
Guardiola admits Man City standards have slipped
Image Credit: Flickr

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City may no longer be able to match the standards of the best teams after a painful defeat against Manchester United left them 14 points behind Premier League leaders, Liverpool. Guardiola's City has been the Premier League's outstanding side over the past two years, clocking up 100 points in 2017/18 and retaining the title last term during their treble-winning campaign.

Guardiola hopes City, who have now lost four of their 16 league games this season, will be able to learn from their setbacks. "United have the quality to defend and the quality to attack the counter-attack and you have to accept that," said the City boss.

"That is the level we face against Liverpool, United, Barcelona, Madrid, Juventus. They are the teams we have to face and the reality is maybe we are not able now to compete with them. "We have to improve and accept it and move forward. Maybe we need to live that as a club to improve, to accept the reality now and improve."

Guardiola, however, is not ready to give up on his side's title defense and there is also plenty more to play for in the remainder of the campaign. The city has already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League ahead of Wednesday's final group game against Dinamo Zagreb, are through to the League Cup quarter-finals and have a kind draw for the start of their FA Cup defense next month.

"The reality is we are 14 points behind for the mistakes we have done, for the quality of our opponents and especially, as well, the things we cannot control," said Guardiola. "That is the reality but we have to continue.

"We are at the beginning of December and we have other competitions to play in and other games to fight and improve on. Maybe this is going to help us for the future so we need to live this as a club to be better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

No breaking of rules in issuance of electoral bonds, Finance Ministry informs LS

There is no breaking of rules in the issuance of electoral bonds, the Finance Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply. Responding to the question of Santok Singh Chaudhary if the ministry had received any instructions l...

WADA hands four-year-ban to Russia over doping scandal

World Anti Doping Agency WADA on Monday handed a four-year ban to Russia from participating and hosting major sporting events over its involvement in a doping scandal. This means that Russia will not take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 20...

14-year-old rape accused sent to observation home

Shimla, Dec 9 PTI&#160;The minor boy who allegedly raped his 10-year-old cousin in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district has been sent to an observation home in Una, police said here on Monday. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PT...

Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler, David Ben-Gurion: Asaduddin Owaisi on CAB

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday stirred controversy as he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shahs name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion if the Citizenship Amendment Bill is pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019