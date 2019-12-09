Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:22 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend
File Photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

The following are the main talking points from the weekend's action in the Bundesliga.

BROKEN BAYERN

Bayern Munich, German champions for the last seven years, lie seventh in the standings after a last-minute 2-1 defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Ramy Bensebaini scored twice for the hosts who are top of the Bundesliga, seven points ahead of the Bavarians.

It is Bayern's second consecutive defeat under interim coach Hansi Flick, and even though they boast the league's top scorer in Robert Lewandowski, with 16 goals, Joshua Kimmich blamed the team's finishing. "It's bothering me so much, I could go crazy," said Kimmich. "When you miss so many good chances, it's not just always bad luck.

"I don't know what's lacking. We have the quality to get the most out of our chances."

SANCHO STILL SHINING FOR DORTMUND

Borussia Dortmund's English winger Jadon Sancho's name keeps being linked with top Premier League sides like Chelsea and Manchester United, but the speculation is not affecting his performance. After Sancho had been dropped for the Champions League game against Barcelona in November for "lacking focus" he has maintained his sparkling form when given the opportunity.

Sancho scored twice as Dortmund thrashed Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 on Saturday. "We're continuing to plan with him," said Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc before the game. "He's a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us."

KOHFELDT QUESTIONED

Florian Kohfeldt hoped Werder Bremen turned a corner with a win at VfL Wolfsburg last weekend after a difficult start to the season.

However, that proved false dawn after defeat by the bottom of the table Paderborn on Sunday. Kohfeldt described the game as "brutally important" but his team did not respond and conceded a stoppage-time goal to Sven Michel, which VAR ratified after a four-minute wait.

Werder have vital clashes coming up against FC Koln and Mainz 05 which will confirm if the young coach, 37, is about to hit his first crisis or their struggles are just a blip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Russia banned from Olympics, soccer World Cup for doctoring dope tests

Russia was banned from the worlds top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA executive committ...

As petrol prices rise, more Egyptians convert to dual-fuel vehicles

The number of Egyptians switching to dual-fuel vehicles is accelerating as the government pushes motorists to use cheaper, cleaner and plentiful natural gas.About 300,000 vehicles, mostly taxis, and minibusses have been converted to dual-fu...

'Green Good Deeds' initiative to promote environmental awareness: Environment ministry

Minister of State, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday said that his ministry coordinates a central sector scheme namely Environment Education, Awarenes...

Sharath Bachegowda emerges triumphant in Hosakote

Expelled from the BJP ahead of the December 5 bypolls, rebel Sharath Bachegowda has had the last laugh by winning as an independent from Hosakote assembly segment against the saffron partys M T B Nagaraj. Sharath, the 37-year-old son of BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019