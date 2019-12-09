Left Menu
England to host Italy in Euro 2020 warm-up

  PTI
  London
  Updated: 09-12-2019 19:04 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:04 IST
London, Dec 9 (AFP) England will step up their preparations for the Euro 2020 finals with a friendly against Italy at Wembley in March, the Football Association announced on Monday. Gareth Southgate's men will face the four-time world champions on Friday, March 27 before a match four days later against Denmark, also at Wembley.

England will then travel to play Austria in Vienna on June 2 before hosting Romania on June 7 at a venue in England that has yet to be confirmed. The Italy game is designated as "The Heads Up International" in support of the FA's charitable partnership with Prince William's Heads Together mental health initiative.

England will face Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at Euro 2020 as well as the winner of the play-off path featuring Scotland, Israel, Norway and Serbia. All three fixtures will be played at Wembley.

Italy, European champions in 1968, have been placed in Group A at next year's finals and will play all three of their pool games, against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, in Rome. Ryan Giggs's Wales will play Austria on March 27 as part of their warm-up for Euro 2020, the Football Association of Wales announced on Monday.

The venue and kick-off time have yet to be announced. (AFP) ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

