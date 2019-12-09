Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players in historic Spanish match-fixing case cleared

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:08 IST
Soccer-Players in historic Spanish match-fixing case cleared

A Spanish court cleared 36 players of sporting corruption on Monday relating to the 2010-11 season match between Levante and Zaragoza, which was investigated on suspicion of match-fixing after the latter won to stay in the top flight.

Two former Zaragoza officials were convicted of fraud. The Spanish side was accused of paying Levante players 965,000 euros ($1.06 million) to lose so Zaragoza could avoid relegation. Paris St Germain midfielder Ander Herrera, Leganes coach Javier Aguirre, and former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez were among those who stood trial.

All 41 people accused were found not guilty, with the Valencian court citing a lack of evidence in a statement. The judge convicted former Zaragoza president Agapito Iglesias and former financial director Javier Porquera of fraud, issuing them a one year and three-month jail sentence. However, they are unlikely to serve jail time due to Spanish rules over suspended sentences for first-time offenders.

The two former Zaragoza officials were found guilty of using 1.73 million euros from Zaragoza's accounts to pay players relegation bonuses. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-From karate to pepper spray, sexual assaults prompt Indian women to fight back

Indian karate teacher Monimala Halder took up the sport in her teens as a way to get fit. A few months ago, she and her sister used their skills to fend off two men on a motorcycle trying to grab them as they rode past.I caught hold of the ...

TN: Women's organisation protests against onion price hike in Chennai

The cadre of All India Democratic Women Forum on Monday organised a protest in Saidapet area of Chennai here against the high prices of onion in the country. Women protestors expressed their anguish by wearing garlands made from onions and ...

Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR rates by up to 20 bps

State-run Bank of India on Monday revised its one-year MCLR-based lending rates by up to 20 basis points across various tenors, effective Tuesday. The move comes hours after the larger peer State Bank of India announced 10 bps reduction to...

Bovine smuggling bid foiled in J-K's Samba, one held with 13 animals

A suspected bovine smuggler was arrested and 13 animals rescued from a truck in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Monday, police said. The truck was intercepted during routine checking of vehicles at Main Chowk in Vijaypur. It was on its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019