FACTBOX-Olympics-Impact of Russia ban on Olympics medal hopefuls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  Updated: 09-12-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:58 IST
FACTBOX-Olympics-Impact of Russia ban on Olympics medal hopefuls
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Olympics)

Russia was banned from the world's top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests. Here is a list of medal hopefuls at the 2020 Olympics who will not be allowed to compete under the Russian flag but may be allowed to compete as authorized neutral athletes (ANA) at the Tokyo Games.

Mariya Lasitskene - High Jump (women) *Ranked number one in the world.

*Won gold at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. *Won gold at the 2019 European Indoor Championships.

Anzhelika Sidorova - Pole Vault (Women) *Won a gold at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

*Won gold at the 2019 European Indoor Championships. Mikhail Akimenko - High Jump (Men)

*Won silver at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. Ilya Ivanyuk - High Jump (Men)

*Won bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. Sergey Shubenkov - 110m Hurdles (Men)

*Won silver at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. Vasiliy Mizinov - 20km Walk (Men)

*Won silver at the 2019 World Championships. Ilya Shkurenyov - Decathlon (Men)

*Finished fourth at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. Nikita Nagornyy - Gymnastics (Men)

*Won three gold medals at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart. *Won silver (team) at the 2016 Olympics.

Artur Dalaloyan - Gymnastics (Men) *Won gold (team) at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart.

Vladimir Morozov - Swimming (Men) *Current world record holder in the 100m individual medley.

*Fastest times of the season in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke. Kliment Kolesnikov - Swimming (Men)

*Won six gold medals at 2018 Summer Youth Olympics. *Won one silver and two bronze medals at 2019 World Championships.

Anton Chupkov - Swimming (Men) *Won the 200m breaststroke gold at the 2019 World Championships.

*Won the 200m breaststroke bronze at the 2016 Olympics. Evgeny Rylov - Swimming (Men)

*Won the 200m backstroke gold at the 2019 World Championships. Yulia Efimova - Swimming (Women)

*Won two silver medals at the 2016 Olympics. Daniil Medvedev - Tennis (Men)

*Ranked world number five and won four singles titles in 2019. *Runner-up at 2019 U.S. Open.

Roman Vlasov - Wrestling (Men) *Won a gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Yana Egorian - Fencing (Women) *Won gold in individual and team events at the 2016 Olympics.

Synchronized swimming team *Won a gold at all Olympics from 2000 to 2016.

