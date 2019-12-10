Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Russian F1 organisers say race stays despite WADA sanctions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 00:24 IST
Motor racing-Russian F1 organisers say race stays despite WADA sanctions

Russia's Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi will not be affected by the country's four-year World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ban for tampering with doping tests, the race's promoters said on Monday. The sanctions include a four-year ban on Russia hosting major sporting events.

Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) is International Olympic Committee-recognised and classified by WADA as a code signatory. "The contract for holding the Russian round of the Formula One World Championship was signed in 2010, long before the events investigated by WADA, and runs until 2025," promoters ROSGONKI said in a statement.

They pointed out that the race was entered on next year's calendar and said it would be "legally and technically impossible" to re-assign it elsewhere. "We are confident that the Formula One Russian Grand Prix will be held in 2020 and in the following years and invite everyone to Sochi -- the ticket sales are in full swing," the statement added.

The race has been held since 2014 against a backdrop of Sochi's Winter Olympic facilities -- Games now notorious for state-sponsored doping cover-ups. Russia has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by WADA found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

The WADA executive committee acted on Monday after concluding that Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Doping-U.S. to reap golden benefit from Russia Olympic ban-study

The biggest beneficiaries of Russias ban at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games ought to be the United States, China, and Japan, who should annex 10 of the banned nations projected gold medals between them, according to data analysts Gracenote. Ru...

Soccer-Newcastle offer free half-season tickets to fill St James' Park

Newcastle United are offering a free half-season ticket to season ticket holders as they try to fill St James Park for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday. The ticket covers 10 league games starting with Everton o...

US asks UN to discuss risk of NKorea 'provocation'

Washington, Dec 10 AFP The United States on Monday called a UN Security Council meeting this week on the risk of North Korean provocation as Pyongyang demands US concessions by a year-end deadline. The United States, which holds this months...

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019