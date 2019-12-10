Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: 49ers CB Sherman could miss weeks with injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 00:37 IST
Report: 49ers CB Sherman could miss weeks with injury

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain and could be in line to miss multiple games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. An MRI exam on Monday morning revealed the severity of the injury for Sherman, whose status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is "in doubt," per Pelissero.

Sherman pulled up lame following a tackle on New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas during the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 48-46 win on Sunday. He then attempted to make his way toward the sideline, however the Saints made San Francisco pay for the late substitution with a 25-yard reception by Ted Ginn Jr. The 31-year-old Sherman has recorded 53 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games this season.

Emmanuel Moseley would be in line to more additional playing time should Sherman sit out. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Newcastle offer free half-season tickets to fill St James' Park

Newcastle United are offering a free half-season ticket to season ticket holders as they try to fill St James Park for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday. The ticket covers 10 league games starting with Everton o...

US asks UN to discuss risk of NKorea 'provocation'

Washington, Dec 10 AFP The United States on Monday called a UN Security Council meeting this week on the risk of North Korean provocation as Pyongyang demands US concessions by a year-end deadline. The United States, which holds this months...

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-No let-up in Macron's duel with unions on fifth day of strikes

Trade unions called for more street protests after nationwide strikes aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his pension reforms caused chaos on Frances transport networks for a fifth day on Monday.The week ahead will test wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019