Falcons WR Ridley out for season with abdominal injury

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 01:00 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 01:00 IST
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who collapsed and then was carted off the field with abdominal pain on Sunday, posted Monday on social media that he is out for the rest of the season. Ridley, a second-year pro from Alabama, ends his season with 63 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, making 64 receptions for 821 yards and 10 scores.

Ridley caught five pass for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving with the abdominal injury in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. "Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes," he wrote on Instragram. "I am doing well, unfortunately I'm out for the rest of the season ..."

Not long after Ridley left Sunday, his replacement, Olamide Zaccheaus, caught a 93-yard touchdown pass. The Falcons (4-9) went on to win 40-20. --Field Level Media

