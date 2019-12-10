Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redskins RB Guice (knee) out for Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 02:06 IST
Redskins RB Guice (knee) out for Sunday

Washington Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan didn't know the severity of Derrius Guice's knee injury on Monday afternoon, but it's significant enough to already rule out the running back for Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Callahan also said veteran linebacker Ryan Kerrigan won't play this week. He left in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a calf injury.

Guice did not return after leaving in the second quarter when he took a hit from safety Darnell Savage Jr. to his left knee at the end of a 23-yard gain. Guice was scheduled for an MRI exam Monday. Guice was playing in his fourth game since being activated off injured reserve. He had been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his right knee during Washington's season-opening 32-27 loss against the Eagles on Sept. 8.

The 22-year-old, who was a second-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie season with a torn left ACL. Guice was coming off his best game as a pro, gaining 129 yards with two scores on 10 carries in a win over the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 1. He has 42 rushes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson will remain the Redskins' primary back. He has 167 carries for 718 yards this season, and on Sunday became the sixth player in NFL history to top 14,000 career rushing yards. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-UK's Opposition Leader Corbyn Defends Labour's Election Strategy - The Guardian

Dec 9 Reuters - UK ELECTION UK OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER CORBYN HAS SAID HE FEELS CONFIDENT AS ELECTION CAMPAIGN ENTERS ITS FINAL DAYS - THE GUARDIAN Source text httpbit.ly2RAadWk...

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA -reports

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing on measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensive peace deal i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019