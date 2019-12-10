Ravens QB Jackson limited with quad injury

There's no stopping Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season, but on a short week, his quadriceps injury could keep him out of practice. Jackson was listed as limited on Monday by the Ravens, who did not practice but were required to provide an estimation of practice participation. Baltimore plays Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Jackson's quadriceps injury is not serious, head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday, and he is receiving treatment. Jackson has not missed a game this season and is considered the frontrunner for the NFL Most Valuable Player award. The Ravens (11-2) currently own the top spot in the AFC and have won nine straight games.

Baltimore beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to earn a playoff spot. Jackson has passed for 2,677 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. He has rushed for 1,017 yards and seven scores.

Jackson had three touchdown passes against the Bills and is 23 yards short of breaking the single-season rushing yards record for quarterbacks set by Michael Vick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2006. Robert Griffin III is Baltimore's backup quarterback.

