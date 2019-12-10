Left Menu
Bucks beat Magic, stretch win streak to 15

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their NBA-best winning streak to 15 games with a 110-101 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Monday. Khris Middleton scored 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 12 as the Bucks improved to 11-1 at home and matched the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the NBA at 21-3.

Evan Fournier scored 26 points and Terrence Ross added 23 as the Magic saw their season-best four-game winning streak come to an end, but not before putting together a late run. The Magic trailed 52-40 at halftime and were down by as many as 18 in the second half before going on an 18-5 run to slice the deficit to five points at 78-73 near the end of the third quarter

The Bucks pushed the lead back up to 10 at 94-84 with 5:33 remaining on a 3-pointer from Middleton and held on from there. Aaron Gordon had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando, while D.J. Augustin scored 13 off the bench. The Bucks' defense held the Magic to 38-percent shooting from the field and 32.3 percent from 3-point range. Milwaukee also had a 54-44 rebounding advantage while scoring 100 points for the 48th consecutive game going back to last season.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring for the ninth consecutive game and for the 21st time this season. He also recorded his 22nd double-double in 24 games after failing to collect at least 10 rebounds in two of his previous four contests. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in 14 games this season, including a 50-point game Nov. 25 against the Utah Jazz. He has at least 25 points in nine consecutive games.

The Bucks are now 2-0 against the Magic this season after defeating them 123-91 at Orlando on Nov. 1. The Bucks' 15-game winning streak is the franchise's longest since a 16-game run when they won 14 consecutive games at the end of the 1972-73 season and the first two of the 1973-74 campaign.

