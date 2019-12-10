Raptors win nail-biter on road over Bulls

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and the visiting Toronto Raptors overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls 93-92 Monday night to end a three-game losing streak. Kyle Lowry added 11 points and made the go-ahead layup with 50.9 seconds remaining for the Raptors, who have won 11 in a row against the Bulls.

Norman Powell had 17 points, Serge Ibaka had 11 points and 14 rebounds and OG Anunoby scored 10 for Toronto. The Raptors played without Fred VanVleet, who had a bruised right knee.

Zach Lavine scored 20 points -- all in the first half -- and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost three straight. Wendell Carter Jr. and Daniel Gafford added 14 points each, Denzel Valentine and Lauri Markkanen had 13 each while Tomas Satoransky had 10 points and 11 assists. The game was tied after three quarters, and the Bulls opened an eight-point lead in the fourth. The Raptors went on a 9-0 run to take a one-point lead on Lowry's two free throws with 3:52 to play.

Siakam made one of two free throws with 1:59 to play to give Toronto a two-point lead, but Markkanen's 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 90-89 lead. Toronto took the lead for good on Lowry's layup. The Bulls had possession with 8.1 seconds remaining but the Raptors defense held off LaVine's attempt.

It was 30-30 after one quarter. Chris Boucher's 3-pointer with 5:05 remaining in the second quarter gave Toronto a 41-36 lead. The Bulls outscored Toronto 15-8 for the rest of the first half with Gafford completing the scoring on a layup with 34.5 seconds remaining for 51-49 lead. Gafford had left the game earlier after suffering a dislocated finger.

The Bulls led by six points early in the third quarter when Carter made two free throws. The Raptors used a 6-0 run capped by Anunoby's put-back dunk to lead by three points with 4:45 left in the third quarter. Toronto's lead reached six on Anunoby's layup after a steal, but Chicago came back with an 11-1 run to regain the lead. The Raptors scored the final four points of the third quarter, which ended tied at 71.

