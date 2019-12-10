Left Menu
Rose, Pistons sink Pelicans in last second

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Orleans
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 09:17 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Derrick Rose scored a team-high 21 points, capped by a last-second, game-winning jumper as the visiting Detroit Pistons defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 105-103 on Monday night. The Pistons inbounded the ball with 14.7 seconds left and cleared out for Rose, who dribbled down the clock, penetrated and hit a jumper from just inside the foul line.

The Pelicans called a timeout with 0.3 seconds left, but their subsequent lob pass was deflected, and they lost their ninth consecutive game. Langston Galloway added 16 points, Luke Kennard scored 14 and Andre Drummond had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit.

Brandon Ingram scored 31, Jrue Holiday scored 20, Jaxson Hayes added 13 and Josh Hart had 12 to lead New Orleans. The Pelicans led for most of the first half, but Detroit scored the first eight points of the third quarter to take a 55-53 lead.

New Orleans missed its first 10 3-point attempts of the third quarter, and the Pistons opened a 73-65 edge on a Drummond tip-in. Ingram ended the 3-point drought by making two in a row as New Orleans got within one point, but Detroit rebuilt the lead to 81-74 at the end of the third quarter.

Rose had a layup and a 3-pointer, in addition to assisting on a layup by Galloway, as the Pistons took an 88-76 advantage. Hart made two 3-pointers and another basket as the Pelicans closed within 96-95.

Kennard sank a 3-pointer before baskets by Holiday and Jahlil Okafor tied the score with three minutes to play. The game was tied again before Ingram's jumper gave New Orleans a 103-101 lead with 1:11 remaining.

Rose's basket tied the score again with 38.7 seconds left, and Ingram missed a jumper. The Pistons then called a timeout and drew up the winning play. The Pelicans led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter and they held a 29-25 edge at the end of the period as Ingram put up 14 points.

The Pistons got within one point early in the second quarter but couldn't catch up. New Orleans scored the final four points in the period to take a 53-47 halftime lead.

