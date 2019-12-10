Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bjelica's 3 at buzzer lifts Kings over Rockets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 09:27 IST
Bjelica's 3 at buzzer lifts Kings over Rockets
Image Credit: Flickr

Nemanja Bjelica drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Sacramento Kings claimed a 119-118 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Monday at Toyota Center. Bjelica drilled a 33-footer off an inbound pass from Cory Joseph to answer a driving layup from Rockets guard Russell Westbrook on the preceding possession. Bjelica scored over PJ Tucker to cap his 17-point performance and the Kings finished 20 of 45 from behind the arc to win two of three legs of the Texas triangle. They lost 105-104 in overtime at San Antonio on Friday before winning 110-106 at Dallas on Sunday.

Westbrook scored a season-high 34 points, primarily on driving layups as the Kings offered scant rim protection. His basket countered a game-tying 3 from Kings guard Buddy Hield (team-high 26 points), whose trey matched a 3 from Ben McLemore with 22.7 seconds left. The Rockets had won 18 of 20 meetings against the Kings, who received 19 points and eight rebounds from Harrison Barnes and 16 points plus eight rebounds from Richaun Holmes. Joseph added 14 points and six assists.

James Harden paired 27 points with 10 assists for the Rockets while Tucker grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 10 points. Clint Capela also had a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Early energy enabled the Kings to recover from a wobbly start. Scoreless over the opening two-plus minutes, Sacramento darted to an 18-10 lead courtesy of four 3s from four different players: Bjelica, Barnes, Hield and Joseph. When Trevor Ariza added back-to-back 3s off the Sacramento bench late in the first quarter, the Kings led 32-23 and it wasn't until several minutes into the second quarter that the Rockets managed a response.

Gary Clark provided Houston a boost off the bench with 11 points in six minutes across the first two quarters. A temporary answer discovered, the Rockets finished 8 for 19 from behind the arc in the second quarter and led 54-43 when Harden completed a three-point play with 4:56 remaining in the first half. But the Kings offered a reply with four consecutive 3s, two from Joseph, and Houston needed 3-pointers from Westbrook and McLemore down the stretch to carry a 64-59 lead into the break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Apex Professional University Observes Armed Forces Flag Day

GUWAHATI, India, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year to honor Indian soldiers who fought to safeguard the countrys honor. The students and staff of the Apex Professional University, Pasigha...

UPDATE 1-Warren woos Nevada union amid healthcare policy concerns

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential Nevada labor union that she wants all Americans to have coverage that is as good as theirs. Un...

On this day, Sachin became the leading centurion in Test History

It was on December 10, 2005, when legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskars record to become the leading centurion in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar slammed his 35th hundred in Test, surpassing the milestone agains...

Destination NSW: Walk From Sydney's Iconic Bondi to Manly on Spectacular 80km Track

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Destination NSW has today released spectacular video and image highlights of the newly opened walking tracking between Bondi and Manly. Walking between two of the worlds most iconic beaches, Bondi and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019