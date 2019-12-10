Manipur on cusp of big victory against Mizoram as Rex ends with 10-wkt haul

Manipur are closing in on a big victory against Mizoram in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group encounter needing only 67 runs to win with two days to go. After talented left-arm seamer Rajkumar Rex Singh's superb 8 for 22 decimated Mizoram for 65 in the first innings, Manipur managed 289 in their first essay with a big lead of 224 runs. Rex after a good bowling effort got 65 along with opener Bonny Singh, who contributed 89.

In the second innings, Mizoram gave a better account of themselves scoring 290 with former Karnataka player KB Pawan scoring 81. Rex completed a match-haul of 10 wickets with 2 for 49 in the second innings. Brief Scores

In Kolkata: Mizoram 65 and 290 (KB Pawan 81, Rex Singh 2/49). Manipur 289 (Bonny Singh 89, Rex Singh 65, B Zothansanga 5/92). Mizoram lead by 66 runs.

In Sovima: Meghalaya 285 (PUneet Bisht 125) & 89/9 (I Lemtur 6/32). Nagaland 136 (Stuart Binny 33, R Sanjay Yadav 9/52 in 22 overs)

In Chandigarh: Arunachal Pradesh 147 and 164/6 (Gurinder Singh 3/42).

Chandigarh 503/2 decl (Arslan Khan 233, Manan Vohra 124, Shivam Bhambri 105). In Porvorim: Sikkim 136 and 22/2. Goa 436/6 decl (Snehal Kauthankar 134, Amit Verma 113).

