Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-European Leagues tired of breakaway threats from big clubs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:43 IST
Soccer-European Leagues tired of breakaway threats from big clubs
Image Credit: Pixabay

The umbrella organization representing Europe's domestic leagues is tired of breakaway threats, it said on Tuesday in response to a proposal to create a two-division world soccer league. The Financial Times and New York Times have reported that discussions led by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have taken place over the possibility of setting up the league featuring the world's richest clubs split into two divisions.

The FT has reported that CVC Capital Partners and Gianni Infantino, president of soccer's world governing body FIFA, are among those approached by Perez about a new league. FIFA has said that it always talks to stakeholders about finding the best solutions for the game and that it recently met with Real Madrid and other clubs to discuss the revamped Club World Cup. Real Madrid and CVC have not commented on the reports.

"We are getting very tired of all the threats coming from a few rich clubs in football," said European Leagues chairman Lars-Christer Olsson in a statement that did not mention Real Madrid by name. "Threats that they are going to break away from the football ecosystem as we know it and create their own private environment."

Olsson pointed out that 2019 had been "a year full of discussions around the future of professional club competitions." Earlier this year, UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) put forward a plan to turn the Champions League into a semi-closed competition from 2024 onwards. It was eventually dropped amid strong opposition.

In 2016, there were multiple media reports that some big clubs had been discussing a breakaway Super League. Shortly afterwards, the format of the Champions League was changed to give more places to clubs from the biggest five leagues. Olsson said that the current pyramid system, which gives the smallest of teams a chance to climb their way up through the divisions, should remain intact.

"The dream is alive, for clubs and players, girls and boys, that one day they may reach a professional level and they can even make it all the way to the top," he said. "Professional club football is not a private business for a few where only the size of the pockets determines who is welcome."

"The solution is not a closed league at the top of the pyramid in Europe and certainly not a closed shop on top of the world where only a few of the richest clubs are invited."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Brazil inquiry targets Oi, Vivo over deals linked to Lula's son

Brazilian authorities widened a political graft investigation on Tuesday to target telecom firms Oi and Telefonica Brasil over alleged irregular payments to a company part-owned by the son of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Oi SA, f...

BJP chief whip in LS moves privilege motion against Bihar cop

BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha Sanjay Jaiswal has given notice of a privilege motion against an additional superintendent of police in Bihar for reports in a section of the media that arrest warrant against the MP and order for attachment ...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

UPDATE 1-Arms control may come up as Trump meets Russia's Lavrov -White House

Arms control, election security and national security are expected to be on the agenda on Tuesday when President Donald Trump meets Russias top diplomat, whose last White House visit was a public relations disaster for the U.S. leader.Russi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019