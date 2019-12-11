Lions place WR Jones (ankle) on IR

The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on injured reserve on Tuesday. Jones, who made 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games, suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

To replace Jones on the 53-man roster, the Lions signed defensive tackle Frank Herron from the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. This is the second consecutive year in which Jones' season was cut short due to injury. He appeared in nine games in 2018 before being place on IR in late November because of a knee injury.

Jones, 29, has 347 catches for 5,047 yards and 42 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons -- the first four with the Cincinnati Bengals and the past four with the Lions. Herron, 25, was an undrafted free agent in 2018. He also has been on the practice squads of the Lions, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

--Field Level Media

