Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions place WR Jones (ankle) on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 03:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 03:23 IST
Lions place WR Jones (ankle) on IR

The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on injured reserve on Tuesday. Jones, who made 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games, suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

To replace Jones on the 53-man roster, the Lions signed defensive tackle Frank Herron from the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. This is the second consecutive year in which Jones' season was cut short due to injury. He appeared in nine games in 2018 before being place on IR in late November because of a knee injury.

Jones, 29, has 347 catches for 5,047 yards and 42 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons -- the first four with the Cincinnati Bengals and the past four with the Lions. Herron, 25, was an undrafted free agent in 2018. He also has been on the practice squads of the Lions, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Indian banks back in UK court over Mallya’s non-payment of debt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI are back in the UK high court to seek a bankruptcy order against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya over the alleged unpaid debt of around 1.145 billion pounds. Judge Michael...

UPDATE 2-U.S., Russia appear no closer on arms control disputes

The United States and Russia appeared no closer on Tuesday to settling their disagreements on nuclear arms control as Moscow again proposed extending their New START treaty and Washington insisted China must be brought into the framework. U...

Safety is priority in White Island recovery -NZ police

New Zealand police said they are constantly assessing the potential to mount a recovery effort for the people still on White Island after this weeks volcanic eruption, while post-mortems have begun on the six confirmed victims. We cannot pu...

UPDATE 1-Need fair, balanced way to achieve 2050 climate target - EU's Michel

The European Union will attempt to find a fair and balanced way to achieve its goal of a climate-neutral bloc by 2050, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday, saying EU countries will have to take into account the differe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019