Niners put WR Goodwin on IR

  Updated: 11-12-2019 05:21 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 05:10 IST
The San Francisco 49ers put wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Goodwin appeared in nine games this season, starting six, and finished with 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown. The seventh-year player, 29, hasn't played since Week 11 because of chronic knee and foot injuries. Goodwin has 140 receptions in his career to go with 13 touchdowns.

Goodwin, who was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft by Buffalo, has spent the past three seasons with the Niners. The Niners also signed linebacker Joey Alfieri to their practice squad after releasing wide receiver Deontay Burnett and linebacker Christian Sam from the squad.

