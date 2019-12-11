Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Saints DE Davenport out for season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Orleans
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 07:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 07:02 IST
Reports: Saints DE Davenport out for season
Image Credit: Twitter (@Saints)

The New Orleans Saints lost more than a game at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, as defensive end Marcus Davenport is reportedly done for the season with a foot injury. According to NFL Network, Davenport suffered a "significant" foot injury during his team's 48-46 loss at home and will undergo season-ending surgery. Ian Rapoport added that Davenport saw Green Bay Packers team physician and noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion.

While the exact nature of the injury has not been revealed, Davenport went down without any contact in the fourth quarter. The 14th overall pick in 2018, Davenport has started all 13 games this season. He has 31 tackles, six sacks, five tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He played in 13 games as a rookie, making 22 tackles with 4.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.

The Saints (10-3) have clinched the NFC South but the loss to San Francisco essentially put them two games back in the race for the top seed in the conference and home-field advantage to the Super Bowl. The 49ers are 11-2 and now hold the tiebreaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon suspends training of Saudis for security review

The Pentagon announced Tuesday it was temporarily suspending operational training for Saudi military students in the United States following a shooting rampage last week by a Saudi air force officer. Saudi Arabian military students in the U...

US blacklists Pakistani police officer over human rights violations

The US has blacklisted Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, a retired Pakistani police officer, for his involvement in serious human rights violations, the US Department of Treasury has said. Anwar, who was an encounter specialist served as the Senior Sup...

Trump rips into Democrats for coupling impeachment with trade deal at raucous rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats for announcing an agreement to pass a revamp of the decades-old North American trade deal on the same day they unveiled articles of impeachment against him. Speaking to a boiste...

UPDATE 2-Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook archive searches

Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook Incs searchable advertising database on Tuesday, hampering researchers ability to track ads two days before Britains general election. Facebooks ad library, which it launched in the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019