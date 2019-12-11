Left Menu
NFL notebook: Eagles' Jeffery reportedly out for season

  Reuters
  Philadelphia
  11-12-2019
  • Created: 11-12-2019 07:35 IST
The Philadelphia Eagles' 23-17 overtime victory Monday against the New York Giants came with a heavy price. Right tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with a left high ankle sprain, while wide receiver Alshon Jeffery's season is reportedly over with a foot injury. Coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday described Jeffery's injury as "a little more significant" than Johnson's, and ESPN later reported that Jeffery is done for the rest of the season.

Both players were carted off the field in the first half of Monday's win, which moved Philadelphia (6-7) into a tie with the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East with three games remaining. Johnson, 29, has made the last two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro first-team selection in 2017. Jeffery, 29, has 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season.

--Adam Vinatieri said he wishes he had surgery earlier to address the knee injury that forced the Indianapolis Colts to put him on the injured list, ending the legendary kicker's 24th NFL season. Vinatieri, who turns 47 on Dec. 28, connected on a career-low 68 percent of his field-goal attempts this season -- down from 85.2 percent in 2019. And despite the drop in productivity and the fact he'll be a free agent at the end of the league year, he told ESPN he hasn't discounted trying to return for a 25th season.

He will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday, according to ESPN. --New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick denied involvement with a team videographer who was caught filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during last weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Belichick addressed the situation during a conference call with Cincinnati reporters Tuesday morning. The Patriots host the Bengals on Sunday. "I don't have anything to do with this at all, whatsoever," he said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

--New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport is reportedly done for the season with a foot injury. According to NFL Network, Davenport sustained a "significant" injury on Sunday and will undergo season-ending surgery.

While the exact nature of the injury has not been revealed, Davenport went down without any contact in the fourth quarter. --Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans likely will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday, ESPN reported.

He pulled his hamstring at the end of the first quarter of the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Indianapolis Colts as he made a 61-yard touchdown catch. It was the only reception of the game for the two-time Pro Bowl selection. Evans ranks third in the NFL with 1,157 yards on 67 catches. He has eight touchdowns.

--Washington Redskins cornerback Simeon Thomas was suspended without pay for the next four regular-season games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policies. Thomas, mostly a special teams player, won't be able to play in the final three regular-season games for Washington (3-10) and will be eligible to return to a team's active roster after the first game of the 2020 season.

--The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on injured reserve. He made 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games this season. To replace Jones on the 53-man roster, the Lions signed defensive tackle Frank Herron from the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

--Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones denied meeting with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer but fell short of dismissing the team's interest in him. Jones said in a radio interview with 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas the two sides have not met. Jason Garrett remains the head coach of the Cowboys, but his contract expires after the 2019 season.

--The San Francisco 49ers put wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve, ending his season. Goodwin, 29, appeared in nine games this season, starting six, and finished with 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown.

--The Cincinnati Bengals placed wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve due to a sprained left MCL. He sustained the knee injury Sunday while being tackled in the third quarter of the Bengals' 27-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Tate, 22, caught one pass for 16 yards against the Browns and had 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown in 12 games (10 starts) this season.

--After the New York Jets ruled Le'Veon Bell out of last Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of illness, the running back didn't exactly stay in. On Saturday night, Bell was seen at a New Jersey bowling alley, despite the flu that kept him out of practice much of the week. Gase clearly wasn't thrilled about the outing when he addressed reporters, but he said Bell didn't violate team rules and wouldn't be disciplined.

