Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens' Jackson limited in practice but will play Thursday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 08:51 IST
Ravens' Jackson limited in practice but will play Thursday
Image Credit: Flickr

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited in practice again Tuesday due to a quadriceps ailment, but he has no intention of missing the Ravens' Thursday night home game against the New York Jets. "I feel great. I feel good. I'm 100 (percent)," Jackson said Tuesday. "I'm going to be out there Thursday night."

ESPN reported that Jackson moved better Tuesday in the portion of practice open to the public than he had Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Jackson was receiving treatment for a minor quad injury.

Oddsmakers list Jackson as the front-runner for the NFL Most Valuable Player award. Baltimore holds the top position in the AFC with an 11-2 record, having won each of its past nine games. The Ravens assured themselves of a playoff spot when they earned a 24-17 road win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With one victory in the final three games, Baltimore would wrap up the AFC North championship.

Jackson, 22, has passed for 2,677 yards with 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He has rushed for 1,017 yards and seven scores. Jackson threw three touchdown passes against the Bills, though he got hurt in the third quarter when he was hit while throwing a touchdown pass. He ended the game 23 yards short of breaking the single-season rushing yards record for quarterbacks set by the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Vick in 2006.

Baltimore's backup quarterback is Robert Griffin III.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police

Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gun battle that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities said. The dead included the two gunmen, Jersey City ...

'Birds of Prey' is 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'Rashomon': director Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan says her upcoming directorial Birds of Prey has been influenced by the works of her favourite filmmakers, especially Quentin Tarantino, Akira Kurosawa and Stanley Kubrick. The film, a spin-off of 2016s Suicide Squad, will see Marg...

China says Taiwan anti-infiltration bill causing 'alarm' for investors

A proposed anti-infiltration bill in Taiwan which the government says is needed to combat Chinese influence is spreading alarm amongst the Taiwanese business community in China, the Chinese government said on Wednesday. The legislation is p...

UPDATE 1-Focus squarely on Trump as Dec 15 tariffs loom in US-China trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly 160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the United States and China. The White Houses top e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019