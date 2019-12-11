Ravens' Jackson limited in practice but will play Thursday

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited in practice again Tuesday due to a quadriceps ailment, but he has no intention of missing the Ravens' Thursday night home game against the New York Jets. "I feel great. I feel good. I'm 100 (percent)," Jackson said Tuesday. "I'm going to be out there Thursday night."

ESPN reported that Jackson moved better Tuesday in the portion of practice open to the public than he had Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Jackson was receiving treatment for a minor quad injury.

Oddsmakers list Jackson as the front-runner for the NFL Most Valuable Player award. Baltimore holds the top position in the AFC with an 11-2 record, having won each of its past nine games. The Ravens assured themselves of a playoff spot when they earned a 24-17 road win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With one victory in the final three games, Baltimore would wrap up the AFC North championship.

Jackson, 22, has passed for 2,677 yards with 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He has rushed for 1,017 yards and seven scores. Jackson threw three touchdown passes against the Bills, though he got hurt in the third quarter when he was hit while throwing a touchdown pass. He ended the game 23 yards short of breaking the single-season rushing yards record for quarterbacks set by the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Vick in 2006.

Baltimore's backup quarterback is Robert Griffin III.

