Jets soar past stumbling Red Wings

  Winnipeg
  Updated: 11-12-2019 09:33 IST
  Created: 11-12-2019 09:31 IST
Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine combined for three goals in a two-minute span late in the second period to spark the host Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 shots to record the win for the Jets, who have won two straight and are on a 9-2-1 run. The Red Wings, who sit at the bottom of the league standings, have lost 10 straight games in regulation and gone 12 clashes without a victory.

The clubs meet each other again on Thursday to complete a home-and-home series. With the score tied 1-1 past the midway point, the Jets took flight. First, Wheeler broke the deadlock when he ripped a top-shelf wrist shot from the high slot at 16:43.

Then Copp made it a 3-1 game when he deflected Josh Morrissey's point shot for his fifth goal of the season at the 18:32 mark. Laine joined the offensive attack 11 seconds later with a highlight-reel tally, in which he zipped around the defender for a breakaway that he converted with a forehand deke for his ninth of the season.

Winnipeg didn't stop there. Mark Scheifele's power-play goal five minutes into the third period made it a 5-1 score. Copp and Wheeler both recorded two points.

Winnipeg's Adam Lowry opened the scoring with a short-handed tally past the midway point of the first period. Lowry and Copp were sprung on a two-man breakaway that finished with Lowry pouncing on a rebound. Christoffer Ehn pulled the visitors even with his first of the season, also being on the spot for a rebound tally to beat Connor Hellebuyck during his brief stint while Brossoit needed equipment repairs at 7:39 of the second period.

Eric Comrie, who was drafted by the Jets in 2013, seeing his first action for the Red Wings after being acquired via trade from the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 30, made 25 saves.

