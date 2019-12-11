Flames top Coyotes, remain unbeaten under Ward

Michael Frolik and Zac Rinaldo each had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, and Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames, who improved to 5-0-0 under coach Geoff Ward since he replaced the fired Bill Peters. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 46 saves, one shy of his career-high, set for the Edmonton Oilers at Boston in December 2015.

The Flames also extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1). Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel scored for the Coyotes, who opened a three-game homestand. Antti Raanta stopped 24 of 29 shots.

The Flames took an early lead, scoring twice in the opening five minutes. Frolik put Calgary on top at 2:11 of the first, after Rinaldo forced a turnover. Frolik deked to his backhand before beating Raanta.

Gaudreau made it 2-0 at 4:03 with a quick snapshot from the top of the left faceoff circle after Derek Ryan won a faceoff. The Flames extended their lead in the second as Rinaldo scored on a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Frolik at 5:28.

Monahan made it 4-0 at 14:18 of the second. Mikael Backland redirected a stretch pass to a wide-open Monahan on the left-wing, and Monahan skated into the faceoff circle before scoring on a wrist shot. The Coyotes finally got on the board with 11 seconds left in the second, as Chychrun intercepted a Calgary clearing attempt between the top of the faceoff circles and scored on a wrister through a maze of defenders.

Lucic tapped in a pass from Rasmus Andersson for a power-play goal at 14:32 of the third to give the Flames a 5-1 lead. Kessel capped the scoring with a power-play goal at 19:28.

