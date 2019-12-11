Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tavares tallies three points as Leafs down Canucks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:20 IST
Tavares tallies three points as Leafs down Canucks
Image Credit: Twitter (@91Tavares)

John Tavares broke out of a scoring slump with two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Tuesday night. Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs, and goaltender Frederik Andersen made 38 saves. Andersen has won six of his past eight starts to improve to 15-7-3. Toronto earned its second win in a row after losing three of the previous four.

Josh Leivo scored the lone goal for the Canucks, who were 3-1-0 in their previous four games. Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom, making his first start since Dec. 1 after leaving the team to attend his father's funeral, stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Tavares, who had gone pointless in his previous three games, helped the Leafs open the scoring at 1:45 of the second period. After Justin Holl's shot from the point went wide of the right post, Tavares beat a defender to the puck behind the net and backhanded a pass to the slot, where a wide-open Matthews scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season. Tavares made it 2-0 at 19:40 of the second, cutting across the crease and tipping home Cody Ceci's shot from the point.

The Canucks pulled within 2-1 as Leivo, who spent 5 1/2 seasons with Toronto, scored off a goalmouth scramble at 11:14 of the third. Tanner Pearson and Bo Horvat were credited with assists. Tavares restored the two-goal margin at 14:48. He gained control of the puck behind the net after a battle along the end boards and cycled the puck back to the left point. Tavares circled around the top of the slot to the right faceoff circle, took a pass from Holland snapped a shot past Markstrom.

Hyman added an empty-net goal at 18:16 to cap the scoring, tapping home the puck after a Vancouver turnover behind the net. It was Hyman's fourth goal in the past three games. Canucks forward J.T. Miller had his career-high eight-game point streak snapped (five goals, six assists).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt: Rijiju on CAB.

Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt Rijiju on CAB....

Concerns of indigenous people of northeast addressed thoroughly in bill: Rijiju on CAB.

Concerns of indigenous people of northeast addressed thoroughly in bill Rijiju on CAB....

First time in India's history an important bill has been brought in Parl after discussion with voices of northeast: Kiren Rijiju on CAB.

First time in Indias history an important bill has been brought in Parl after discussion with voices of northeast Kiren Rijiju on CAB....

Qatar Investment Authority picks 25.1 pc stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd for Rs 3,200 cr: Statement.

Qatar Investment Authority picks 25.1 pc stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd for Rs 3,200 cr Statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019