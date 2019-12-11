Golf-Presidents Cup rookie Woodland goes from golfer to gofer

Left Menu
  • Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 11-12-2019 13:35 IST
  Created: 11-12-2019 13:17 IST
Gary Woodland has been a professional golfer for over a decade but that has not stopped the reigning U.S. Open champion from being recast as a 'gofer' ahead of his Presidents Cup debut. The 35-year-old is the oldest of the quintet of U.S. rookies at this week's competition at Royal Melbourne and says he is having to get used to being ordered around by the likes of teammate Matt Kuchar.

"I'm an old guy but I'm a rookie out here, so trying to avoid the hazing from Kuch and some other guys," Woodland told a light-hearted news conference on Wednesday. "Carrying bags, unpacking bags, little needless stuff. When we get back home, I'll take care of Kuch myself. I can take care of him."

Kuchar is six years older than Woodland and was part of the last four U.S. victories at the biennial event, but the rookie is also having his leg pulled by his younger teammates, though he stopped short of naming further names. "I'm a little bit older than them and they're still trying to haze me, so that part's been interesting, but it's been fun," Woodland added.

"It's been a long time since I've been in a team sport. The stuff that I am enjoying right now is the stuff that I miss. The bus rides, the team atmosphere, hanging in the team room, the hazing, messing around with the guys. "We're having a great time out there, and that's what it's all about."

Woodland has been paired up with Dustin Johnson to face the International team's Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen in the last of the opening day's five fourball matches on Thursday.

