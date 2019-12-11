Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon on January 12

The fifth edition of the Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon will take place on January 12, the organizers announced on Wednesday. Organized in association with the Government of Odisha's Sports and Youth Services department, TSBHM 2020 is set to have running enthusiasts from across the country gather to promote health and active lifestyle.

"Bringing together the people of Bhubaneswar and beyond as they celebrate their love for running and sports, TSBHM is organized every year in January to commemorate the National Youth Day," said Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel. "This event has grown in popularity year after year and Tata Steel stays committed to improving on the running experience of this signature event. We look forward to a significantly large turnout on the race day," he added.

The tournament will have three competitive races – 21 km (Half Marathon) for men and women of 18 years and above, 10 km for men and women of 15 years and above and 5 km for boys and girls between the age of 12 to 16 years.

