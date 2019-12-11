Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shocked by Sumit Sangwan's positive dope test: national coach Kuttappa

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:11 IST
Shocked by Sumit Sangwan's positive dope test: national coach Kuttappa
Image Credit: Flickr

Former Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan's positive dope test has left the Indian boxing fraternity shocked with national coach C A Kuttappa lamenting the accomplished pugilist's "wretched luck". The 26-year-old Sangwan was crowned 91kg category national champion in October and was preparing to return to his preferred 81kg division when it came out that he has tested positive for diuretic acetazolamide.

"He had just won the national title, was coming along nicely for the 81kg division, now this has happened. I am in shock, his track record has been clean and I would like to believe it is a mistake," Kuttappa told PTI after returning from the South Asian Games in Nepal. "He has been so unlucky. After he won the Asian silver 2017, he got injured, which required surgery. He was once again picking himself up and I am told a mistake has led to this now," he said.

Indian Boxing's High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva revealed that Sangwan has left the national camp in Patiala. "He has taken leave to deal with this issue. It is shocking," he said.

The boxer is an Olympian (2012, London). A Boxing Federation of India official said there has been no response from him on whether he wants a 'B' sample test or not. "We are waiting to hear from him. He hasn't been communicating so we are not sure what his next step is likely to be," he said.

The boxer declined to comment when contacted and cited the ongoing disciplinary proceedings for his silence.

Sangwan's positive dope test has come as a second doping blow for Indian boxing in the last one week after international medal-winning woman boxer Neeraj Phogat tested positive for anabolic steroids. The 24-year-old Phogat was among the core probables for the 2020 Games as part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and was dropped from that list after the failed dope test.

"It is very uncommon in Indian boxing for elite boxers to fail dope tests. It has stunned us," said Kuttappa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Woman student held for allegedly trying to extort money from Chinmayanand released: Jailer

The 23-year-old law student, arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, whom she had accused of sexually exploiting her, was released from the jail here on Wednesday. The law student was relea...

Lok Sabha passes International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) Authority Bill, 2019.

Lok Sabha passes International Financial Services Centres IFSC Authority Bill, 2019....

FACTBOX-How France's government wants to change the pension system

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday outlined plans for a long-anticipated overhaul of Frances pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work. Protesters continued strikes across the country, however, and u...

North Korean hackers are working with Eastern European cybercriminals -report

North Korean state-backed hackers appear to be cooperating with Eastern European cybercriminals, a report said on Wednesday, a finding that suggests digital gangsters and state-backed spies are finding common ground online.Mountain View, Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019