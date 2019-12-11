Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennaiyin tread tricky waters for first away win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:12 IST
Chennaiyin tread tricky waters for first away win

NorthEast United will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face the Chennaiyin FC challenge in the Indian Super League here on Thursday. The Highlanders have been winless in their last three games and were taken to the cleaners by league leaders ATK with a 3-0 drubbing on home soil.

The manner in which Roy Krishna and David Williams' side exposed NorthEast's problems at the back, especially in the left-back slot would leave coach Robert Jarni worried. It must be mentioned that on each of the three times NorthEast have conceded the first goal, they have failed to pick three points.

Jarni will likely be without star striker Asamoah Gyan for this fixture which would mean Maximilliano Barrero would be handed a rare start alongside Martin Chaves. "Gyan is very important to us but we have many players. I don't know if he will play the next game but we have other good players in the team," said the Croatian.

Chennaiyin FC would be just one training session old since their 1-1 draw to Jamshedpur FC. Coach Owen Coyle still hasn’t had enough time to inculcate or communicate his ideas to the players which also means that the John Gregory hangover would continue for another game. They have made it a habit of conceding late goals, a trend which has been going for the last four matches. Each time, they concede the first goal, Chennaiyin FC have gone on to lose.

Masih Saighani picked up a knock in their last game and Coyle may replace the Afghanistan midfielder with Germanpreet Singh. They would continue to rely on Nerijus Valskis who has scored four goals in his last three matches. What Coyle needs is for his team to not lose focus in the final quarter of the game and that they make better decisions when in good attacking positions.

"We do not fear anyone, we are respectful towards anyone. If we give our best, we can win a game," said the former Wigan manager. Guwahati hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Chennaiyin FC who have won just once in five attempts. Coyle would certainly look for a turnaround in their fortunes if they are to move upwards on the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jewish grocery was targeted in New Jersey attack, motives unclear -officials

A pair of armed people targeted a New Jersey kosher grocery in an attack that killed six people including the shooters, though the motive of the attack remains unclear, public safety officials said on Wednesday.A police shootout with two pe...

Pompeo says U.S. wants to work with Russia on Libya, reminds Lavrov on arms embargo

The United States wants to work with Russia to end the conflict in Libya, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding that he told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, a day ago of the arms embargo that is in place on L...

Govt clears more amendments to IBC; to ring fence successful bidders from risks

Seeking to remove bottlenecks and streamline resolution process, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved further amendments to the more than three-year-old insolvency law wherein successful bidders will be ring fenced from any risk of criminal pr...

UPDATE 2-Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected

A sharp fall-off in revenues means Lebanons 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019