Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 wickets

Manipur defeated Mizoram by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy plate group match here on Wednesday. With the season's first victory, Manipur bagged six points to jump to the top of the group.

Needing 67 to win with two full days' play left, Manipur completed the task quite comfortably on the third day. They were 69 for four in 17.5 overs when the winning runs were scored. After talented left-arm seamer Rajkumar Rex Singh's superb 8 for 22 decimated Mizoram for 65 in the first innings, Manipur made 289 in their first essay for a big lead of 224 runs.

Rex, after a good bowling effort, scored 65, and opener Bonny Singh contributed 89. In their second essay, Mizoram made 290 all out with KB Pawan scoring 124, but that was not enough for them to challenge Manipur and avoid defeat.

In another match, Meghalaya defeated Nagaland by 110 runs to pocket six points.

