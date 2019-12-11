Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 wickets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:42 IST
Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 wickets

Manipur defeated Mizoram by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy plate group match here on Wednesday. With the season's first victory, Manipur bagged six points to jump to the top of the group.

Needing 67 to win with two full days' play left, Manipur completed the task quite comfortably on the third day. They were 69 for four in 17.5 overs when the winning runs were scored. After talented left-arm seamer Rajkumar Rex Singh's superb 8 for 22 decimated Mizoram for 65 in the first innings, Manipur made 289 in their first essay for a big lead of 224 runs.

Rex, after a good bowling effort, scored 65, and opener Bonny Singh contributed 89. In their second essay, Mizoram made 290 all out with KB Pawan scoring 124, but that was not enough for them to challenge Manipur and avoid defeat.

In another match, Meghalaya defeated Nagaland by 110 runs to pocket six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare

Indias ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the countrys secular constitution, as protests against the legislation intensified. The Citize...

Disney+ mobile app records 22 mln downloads since launch -Apptopia

Walt Disney Cos Disney has been downloaded 22 million times on mobile devices since the launch of the streaming service in November, according to a report by research firm Apptopia. Disney had earlier said its new service had witnessed extr...

UPDATE 2-European bond yields slip before policy meetings and tariff deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday while U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meetings kept investors sidelined. Uncertainty ah...

UPDATE 6-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, they pledge more strikes

Frances prime minister said on Wednesday its people should work two years longer to get a full pension, drawing a hostile response from trade unions who said they would step up strike action to force an about-turn. In a speech that followed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019