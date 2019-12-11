Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. ATP completes Italian job as Calvelli named new CEO

Italy's emerging influence in the sphere of world tennis was underlined on Wednesday as Massimo Calvelli was confirmed as the new chief executive of the men's Tour's governing body the ATP. The 45-year-old, formerly in charge of sports brand Nike's marketing division, will take up his post on Jan. 1, the same day as new chairman and fellow Italian Andrea Gaudenzi. NFL notebook: Eagles' Jeffery reportedly out for season

The Philadelphia Eagles' 23-17 overtime victory Monday against the New York Giants came with a heavy price. Right tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with a left high ankle sprain, while wide receiver Alshon Jeffery's season is reportedly over with a foot injury. Coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday described Jeffery's injury as "a little more significant" than Johnson's, and ESPN later reported that Jeffery is done for the rest of the season. Australian Barty named WTA Player of the Year

Australia's Ash Barty has been named WTA Player of the Year after capturing her maiden Grand Slam singles title and reaching the top of the world rankings. The 23-year-old, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the game in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973 when she beat Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in June. Sailing: Denmark joins sea battle for SailGP's $1 million prize

A Danish team will challenge crews from Australia, China, France, Britain, Japan and the United States in next year's $1 million prize, high-octane SailGP catamaran circuit. SailGP said on Wednesday that the Denmark SailGP Team, backed by Danish insulation manufacturer Rockwool, will be helmed by around-the-world sailor Nicolai Sehested, 30, and managed by Olympic silver medalist Jonas Hogh-Christensen. Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success: Scott

Captain Ernie Els' thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States have dominated the biennial competition since it began in 1994 and Scott said the 50-year-old Els had done his homework so the International Team could get to grips with the par-71 course at Royal Melbourne. NHL roundup: Stars win after firing coach

Ben Bishop recorded 26 saves as the Dallas Stars posted a 2-0 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils on Tuesday mere hours after firing coach Jim Montgomery. Assistant Rick Bowness was behind the bench as interim coach in place of Montgomery, who was dismissed for "unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League," per general manager Jim Nill. NBA roundup: Robinson's career night carries Heat in OT

Duncan Robinson bombed in his ninth 3-pointer of the game 17 seconds into overtime, then added a 10th later in the extra session as the host Miami Heat outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 135-121 on Tuesday night. Five players had career nights in the shootout, led by Robinson, who recorded career highs in points (34) and 3-pointers (10 on just 14 attempts). Woods, Couples continue golden Presidents Cup alliance

The Presidents Cup has showcased high-quality pairings throughout its 25-year history but none have endured quite like the dynamic duo of Tiger Woods and Fred Couples. The President Cup has never run without the involvement of at least one of Woods or Couples in one role or another, and at Royal Melbourne this week they will team up for the seventh time in the United States' cause. Smith has 'tension' with Reed at Presidents Cup after cheating claim

Australian Cameron Smith has said he has lost any friendship he had with Patrick Reed after criticizing the American for his controversial bunker penalty in the Bahamas last week. Reed received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie when he moved sand with his practice swing on Friday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, earning a rebuke from Smith, who accused the former Masters champion of "cheating the rules". British Olympic Association responds to athletes' legal challenge

The British Olympic Association (BOA) says it has "formally responded" to a legal challenge over sponsorship rights brought by a group of its own athletes that could cast a shadow over its preparations for next year's Tokyo Games. The group, which includes Mo Farah, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Laura Muir and Adam Gemili, are seeking to challenge an International Olympic Committee rule that bars them from using their name, image or performance in advertising during the Games without the IOC's prior consent.

