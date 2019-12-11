Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA chief Infantino denies backing breakaway super league

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:28 IST
FIFA chief Infantino denies backing breakaway super league

Brussels, Dec 11 (AFP) FIFA has not given its backing to reported plans for a closed European super league, its president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday. "FIFA is not backing any project," Infantino said during a visit to Brussels, refusing to deny however that any talks had taken place on the subject by saying that football's global governing body "discusses everything, with everybody".

Infantino was questioned by reporters after the New York Times reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had spoken to him about creating a breakaway elite international league. The report said the league could feature two divisions of 20 teams drawn from current national leagues, with the hope of winning a lucrative continental audience.

It would chiefly feature clubs from the leading five European leagues -- England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France -- but the Association of European Leagues has denounced the plan. European football governing body UEFA has also criticised any plan that would undermine its Champions League. (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 30 lakh in cash seized at Ranchi airport

Security personnel seized Rs 30 lakh in cash from a person at the Ranchi airport on Wednesday, officials said. The cash was detected during security check, Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. The latest seizure at the airport...

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Tirthanand Narayan Charde 37, resident of Khandala village under Katol police station limits. ...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019, and captured some of its most viral mo...

Raiders RB Jacobs could return this week

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week after sitting out the teams Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jacobs was encouraged by test results and is feeling bette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019