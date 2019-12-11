Giants QB Jones (ankle) jogs during practice
New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones shed his walking boot and was seen jogging on the practice field Wednesday morning. Jones is working his way past a reported high-ankle sprain that forced him to sit out the Giants' 23-17 overtime setback to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. The loss was the franchise high-tying ninth in a row for New York (2-11), which hosts the Miami Dolphins (3-10) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) in East Rutherford, N.J.
On Tuesday, coach Pat Shurmur dismissed reports that the 22-year-old Jones could miss two to four weeks with the injury he sustained in the Giants' 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 1. Jones, who was selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, won his first two games as a starter and has thrown for 2,374 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning started off fast against the Eagles, completing 11 of 19 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The 38-year-old went 4 of 11 for 24 yards in the second half. --Field Level Media
