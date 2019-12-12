REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-LAC Clippers' Leonard says leaving champion Raptors was a 'hard decision'

Kawhi Leonard said on Wednesday his one year in Canada was a fun ride and that his decision to leave the Toronto Raptors three weeks after leading them to their first NBA championship was anything but easy. TENNIS-WTA

Australian Barty named WTA Player of the Year Australia’s Ash Barty has been named WTA Player of the Year after capturing her maiden Grand Slam singles title and reaching the top of the world rankings.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success: Scott

Captain Ernie Els’ thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LMO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow Atletico Madrid host Lokomotiv Moscow in their final Champions league Group D game.

11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-GAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Galatasaray Paris St Germain face Galatasaray in Champions League soccer match

11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Real Madrid Club Bruges host Real Madrid in their final Champions League Group A game.

11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-B04-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus Bayer Leverkusen competes with Juventus in the Champions League.

11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v Tottenham Hotspur 11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer - Premier League preview

Preview of the weekend's Premier League action 12 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-LALIGA/ INTERVIEW-Soccer-La Liga's Nash and Holden speak to Reuters in Los Angeles

NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash and former USMNT midfielder Stuart Holden, who are both part owners of La Liga's RCD Mallorca, speak to Reuters about the league's efforts to make inroads in North American market. 12 Dec

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 12 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 12 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/ Soccer - Europa League - Europa League wrap

Wrapup of the evening's Europa League matches 12 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

GOLF GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV)

Golf - Presidents Cup Day one of the Presidents Cup. Tiger Woods leads the United States and Ernie Els the International team at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

12 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-LKA/ Cricket-Pakistan v Sri Lanka 1st test in Rawalpindi

Day two of Pakistan's first test on home soil in more than 10 years against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi. 12 Dec

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test at Perth Stadium - Day/Night 12 Dec

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

12 Dec NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 11 Dec 20:45 ET / 01:45 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

11 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

