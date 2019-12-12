Left Menu
Boxing-Leon Spinks' wife asks for prayers for husband

  Updated: 12-12-2019 02:38 IST
  • Created: 12-12-2019 02:38 IST
The wife of former world heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks has asked for prayers for her husband amid a media report that he is in a Las Vegas hospital in a serious condition. "It's been a tough year for us," Brenda Spinks wrote in a Facebook post.

"Leon has endured a lot of medical problems. I'm reaching out to ask you to kindly pray for my Beautiful Husband Leon. So that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path." Celebrity website TMZ says Spinks is "fighting for his life" with an undisclosed condition. Reuters could not immediately confirm the accuracy of the report.

The 66-year-old will forever be known for beating Muhammad Ali in one of boxing's greatest upsets in their 1978 world heavyweight title fight. Missouri-born Spinks had previously won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

He has endured several health problems in recent years, and in 2014 underwent abdominal surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

