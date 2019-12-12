Left Menu
Report: Rockies willing to listen to Arenado offers

The Colorado Rockies are willing to listen to trade proposals involving All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, MLB Network reported Wednesday. While a deal still would seem unlikely -- and Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his eight-year, $260 million contract -- the Rockies are at least opening the door for any team that wants to pay for a superstar in his prime.

Arenado, 28, has been an NL All-Star for the last five seasons and has won the Gold Glove Award at third base in each of his first seven campaigns in the league. A .295 career hitter in 1,031 games, Arenado has 227 home runs with 734 RBIs, going deep 41 times in 2019. He led the National League in home runs with 38 in 2018.

While Arenado is the face of the franchise, the Rockies have finished above third place just once in his seven seasons with the club. In 2018, Colorado forced a 163rd game before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies are also 0-4 in playoff games over the last 10 seasons. Arenado also agreed to an eight-year, $234 million contract last spring, and any trade would be complicated by the fact that he has an opt-out clause after the 2021 season.

There was a deal the Rockies were set on making from the winter meetings Wednesday, as the club re-signed right-hander Scott Oberg to a three-year, $13 million extension with an option for 2023, multiple outlets reported. A veteran of five seasons with the Rockies, Oberg is a combined 14-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 105 games over the past two seasons.

