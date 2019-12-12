Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers' Conner, Smith-Schuster practice in full

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 05:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 05:25 IST
Steelers' Conner, Smith-Schuster practice in full

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get two Pro Bowlers back from month-long absences this week, as running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster each practiced in full on Wednesday. Both players have been out since Nov. 14 at Cleveland, when Conner aggravated his shoulder injury, and Smith-Schuster was concussed and hurt his knee.

Conner practiced on a limited basis the last two weeks but did not suit up for either game. Smith-Schuster, who passed concussion protocol two weeks ago, had not practiced at all due to the knee injury until Wednesday. The Steelers (8-5) host the Buffalo Bills (9-4) on Sunday night, seeking their fourth straight win and their eighth in nine games as they look to maintain hold of a wild-card spot in the AFC.

Conner has rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns on 102 carries in eight games. He also has 30 receptions for 242 yards and two scores. A year ago, he totaled 1,470 total yards and 13 touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl appearance.

Smith-Schuster has 38 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season, after posting 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven scores as a Pro Bowler in 2018. Despite the team's recent run of success, the Steelers' offense hasn't scored more than 23 points since Nov. 3.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: MLB's findings into Astros due in early 2020

Findings from Major League Baseballs investigation into the Houston Astros alleged cheating are now scheduled to be released after the new year, but before the 2020 season begins in late March, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The Astros ar...

UK Labour cuts Conservative lead ahead of election - poll

Britains governing Conservatives have seen their lead over the opposition Labour Party cut to five percentage points, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for The Telegraph newspaper published on the eve of an election. Prime Minister Boris J...

Death toll from NZ volcano eruption rises to 8 as island remains inaccessible

New Zealand officials lifted the death toll from this weeks volcano eruption to eight on Thursday after two victims died in hospital, as ongoing seismic activity prevented teams from accessing the island to recover bodies.Authorities said e...

Steelers' Conner, Smith-Schuster practice in full

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get two Pro Bowlers back from month-long absences this week, as running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster each practiced in full on Wednesday. Both players have been out since Nov. 14 at C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019