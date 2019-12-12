Left Menu
Didn't bowl according to plan in 1st session: Naseem Shah

After restricting Sri Lanka to 202/5 on day one, Pakistan's latest pace sensation Naseem Shah said that the bowlers didn't bowl according to the plan in the first session.

Pakistan bolwer Naseem Shah Image: Pakistan Cricket's Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

After restricting Sri Lanka to 202/5 on day one, Pakistan's latest pace sensation Naseem Shah said that the bowlers didn't bowl according to the plan in the first session. Sri Lanka in the first session of day one had a solid start to their innings as openers Dimuth Karunaraten and Oshada Fernando had a 96-run stand for the first wicket.

"It's cricket and it happens... yes there was moisture in the pitch but we couldn't get wickets early. They also batted well and we didn't bowl according to the plan in the first session," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shah as saying. "So we had to re-plan and went out to contain in the second session. Overall the pitch was good, all you have to hit the good areas for success. We could have taken another wicket in the day but we will come back fresh tomorrow to get them as quickly as we can to restrict them under 250 to have full control of the game," he added.

Shah who took two wickets on day one was happy as Test cricket had returned after a decade to Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. "In Australia, I saw how the crowd there was behind their bowlers all the time and their support really gave them a push. And today, playing at a home venue in front of my own crowd gave me the exact sense I got in Australia," said Shah.

"The crowd was outstanding and they were cheering on every good ball I bowled, so playing at home wasn't about me being under pressure but instead I was enjoying the atmosphere," he added. Sri Lanka were 202 for the loss of five wickets in 68.1 overs when the day was called off due to bad light. (ANI)

