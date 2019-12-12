Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chiarot nets game-winner in OT as Canadiens down Senators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 09:18 IST
Chiarot nets game-winner in OT as Canadiens down Senators
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ben Chiarot's goal 1:11 into overtime gave the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It was the first overtime winner of Chiarot's six-year NHL career, and the goal snapped a 15-game scoreless drought for the defenseman.

Montreal has won four of its last five games, including its last three in a row. Wednesday's victory puts the Habs back into a playoff position, tying them with the Buffalo Sabres for second place in the Atlantic Division. Playing in his second game for the Canadiens, rookie goalie Cayden Primeau earned his first NHL victory. Primeau saved 35 of 37 shots, and had to be sharp early against a flurry of eight Senators shots in the first 10 minutes of play.

After withstanding that initial rush, the Canadiens took the lead 13:36 into the period. On a power play, Nick Cousins re-directed a point shot for his fourth goal of the season. Neither team scored during a penalty-filled second period, though it took the Canadiens just 29 seconds into the third frame to extend their lead. Tomas Tatar took a long shot that snuck through traffic and deflected off Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki into the net.

It was Tatar's 11th goal of the season, and his second in as many games. Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher recorded assists on the play, extending both players' individual point streaks to five games. Despite the 2-0 deficit, the Senators fought back to force overtime with two third-period goals.

Brady Tkachuk recorded a goal and an assist in the period, first putting Ottawa on the board with a power-play goal at the 4:30 mark. It was a rare strike with the man advantage for the Senators, who entered Wednesday tied with the Anaheim Ducks with a league-low nine goals on power plays. At 13:05 into the third frame, Tkachuk's initial shot was stopped by Primeau but Connor Brown was in a position to bury the rebound.

Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson made 26 saves in the losing effort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Man held for raping mother

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Angels sign Rendon for 7 years, $245M

The Los Angeles Angels added another potent bat to their lineup, agreeing to a seven-year, 245 million deal with free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. The years and salary total match thos...

CAB ASSAM UPDATES: People defy curfew in Guwahati, Flights canceled from Kolkata

HIGHLIGHTSAll Assam Students Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati.Army conducted a flag march in the city on Thursday morning.According to Kolkata Airport Official, All flights have been canceled from Kolkata West Bengal to t...

Final report on Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy released

In light of Cabinets position that freight operations on prime land in downtown Auckland are no longer viable, the Government will now embark on a short work programme to enable decision-making in the first half of next year, Associate Tran...

Slumping Sharks fire DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks, mired in a five-game losing streak, fired coach Pete DeBoer Wednesday night. Assistant coach Bob Boughner will take over as the interim head coach.Assistant coaches Dave Barr and Steve Spott and goalie coach Johan Hedbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019