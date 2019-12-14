Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers WR Smith-Schuster will miss game after setback

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 02:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 02:55 IST
Steelers WR Smith-Schuster will miss game after setback
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will have to wait another week to return to the field. The Steelers ruled him out Friday after he aggravated the injury at practice a day earlier.

"It wasn't a setback," Smith-Schuster reportedly told the media about the incident Thursday. "You know, just more so like I pushed myself too hard where I gotta slow myself down. I'm so competitive, just to get out there and be great. I gotta take it slow." Smith-Schuster practiced in full Wednesday and looked on track to play until Thursday's incident. He was listed as a limited participant Thursday and did not practice at all Friday.

The Steelers (8-5) host the Bills (9-4) on Sunday night, seeking their fourth straight win and they're eighth in nine games as they look to maintain hold of a wild-card spot in the AFC. Smith-Schuster has been out since suffering a concussion and knee injury in Week 11.

Without Smith-Schuster, the Steelers are likely to start Diontae Johnson and James Washington at the wide receiver spots. Smith-Schuster has 38 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. Those totals are significantly less than those of 2018 when he recorded 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven scores en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

There could still be a boost to the offense coming if running back James Conner is able to play. Conner practiced in full all week and was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report. He has missed three games with a shoulder injury.

"I just want to be out there competing," Conner said. "These games are crucial. They are critical for us in the position we are in. We are just trying to control our own destiny." Conner has rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns on 102 carry in eight games. He also has 30 receptions for 242 yards and two scores. A year ago, he totaled 1,470 yards and 13 touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl appearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has making films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedi...

India must enact stringent law to combat rapidly changing climate: Experts

With the chorus against climate change getting louder than ever, countries around the world, including India, have expressed their commitment towards reducing carbon emissions but environmental experts feel that targets will not be achieved...

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019