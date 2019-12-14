LB Davis, 2 OLs among 5 Lions ruled out

Linebacker Jarrad Davis and starting offensive linemen Rick Wagner and Joe Dahl was ruled out Friday by the Detroit Lions for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis is dealing with ankle and knee injuries. The third-year pro is third on the Lions with 63 tackles and has a team-best three forced fumbles.

Wagner is sitting out with a knee ailment while Dahl is bothered by back and knee injuries. Also ruled out were defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip/back). Stafford is missing his sixth straight game.

Defensive tackle John Atkins (illness), linebacker Christian Jones (shoulder) and running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) are listed as questionable. Tyrell Crosby is expected to start in Wagner's right tackle spot, and Kenny Wiggins will likely fill in for Dahl at the left guard.

