Left Menu
Development News Edition

LB Davis, 2 OLs among 5 Lions ruled out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 06:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 05:59 IST
LB Davis, 2 OLs among 5 Lions ruled out
Image Credit: pixabay

Linebacker Jarrad Davis and starting offensive linemen Rick Wagner and Joe Dahl was ruled out Friday by the Detroit Lions for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis is dealing with ankle and knee injuries. The third-year pro is third on the Lions with 63 tackles and has a team-best three forced fumbles.

Wagner is sitting out with a knee ailment while Dahl is bothered by back and knee injuries. Also ruled out were defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip/back). Stafford is missing his sixth straight game.

Defensive tackle John Atkins (illness), linebacker Christian Jones (shoulder) and running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) are listed as questionable. Tyrell Crosby is expected to start in Wagner's right tackle spot, and Kenny Wiggins will likely fill in for Dahl at the left guard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

India must enact stringent law to combat rapidly changing climate: Experts

With the chorus against climate change getting louder than ever, countries around the world, including India, have expressed their commitment towards reducing carbon emissions but environmental experts feel that targets will not be achieved...

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019