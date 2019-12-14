Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers continue dominance over Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 08:43 IST
Pacers continue dominance over Hawks
Image Credit:

Georgia native Malcolm Brogdon collected 19 points and 12 assists as the visiting Indiana Pacers posted a 110-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. T.J. Warren scored 18 points and Doug McDermott added 16 off the bench for the Pacers, who have won eight of their last 11 overall and seven straight against Atlanta. The winning streak versus the Hawks matches their longest in the series (2003-05).

Domantas Sabonis recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to secure his 11th consecutive double-double performance. Trae Young scored a team-leading 23 points on a 9-for-30 performance from the field for the Hawks, who misfired on all 13 attempts from 3-point range in the first half en route to losing for their 14th time in 16 games.

De'Andre Hunter had 21 points and Jabari Parker added 20 in a losing effort. Atlanta finally found its stroke from long distance to trim an 18-point deficit to three after three quarters before Indiana held the fort in the fourth.

McDermott converted a four-point play to begin the fourth quarter by calmly sinking a 3-pointer and subsequent free throw after being fouled by Allen Crabbe. McDermott added a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 93-85 advantage. Alex Len and Kevin Huerter worked the interior to bring the Hawks within five, but Brogdon sank a free throw and made a power move before scooping the ball off the glass with 1:09 left. Brogdon punctuated the basket by flexing for the audience.

Indiana took advantage of Atlanta's woes from beyond the arc by shooting 52.9 percent (27 of 51) from the floor to take a 63-48 lead at halftime. Young and Parker ended the Hawks' horrific display from 3-point range by draining back-to-back long-range shots early in the third quarter to trim the Pacers' advantage to 70-59. The threat of the open shot allowed Young and Parker to work the interior on the next two possessions.

Cam Reddish and Crabbe also sank 3-pointers as Atlanta erupted for 35 points in the third quarter to pull to within three at 86-83.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest

Morris Garages MG, a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said. MG Motor India, has already spent Rs 2,000 crore in the ...

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019