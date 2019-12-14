Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angels confirm Rendon's seven-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 10:06 IST
Angels confirm Rendon's seven-year deal
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The Los Angeles Angels confirmed their All-Star addition Friday night, announcing that free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon agreed to a seven-year contract. The team didn't reveal any financial details, but multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that Rendon's deal is worth $245 million.

Rendon, 29, will now team with Mike Trout, 28, to give the Angels two superstars in their prime. Trout just captured his third American League Most Valuable Player award while Rendon finished third in National League MVP voting before leading the Washington Nationals to the World Series championship. Rendon had spent his entire seven-year major league career in Washington. He earned his first career All-Star Game selection this year when he wound up batting .319 with a .412 on-base percentage, a .598 slugging percentage, 34 homers, and a major-league-leading 126 RBIs. He also tied for the National League lead with 44 doubles.

He aided his free-agent value with his play in the 2019 postseason. Rendon hit .328 (20-for-61) with seven doubles, three homers, and 15 RBIs in 17 games. He homered in Game 6 and Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros to help the Nationals emerge on top. In 916 career regular-season games, Rendon has a .290/.369/.490 batting line with 136 homers and 546 RBIs. This year, he received his second Silver Slugger award as the NL's top-hitting third baseman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...

Watching 'Bombshell' was incredibly emotional experience: Megyn Kelly

American journalist Megyn Kelly revealed in an Instagram post that watching Bombshell was an incredibly emotional experience and if given the chance, she would have suggested edits. Former Fox News anchor wrote in a recent Instagram post th...

Devils top Coyotes to end seven-game skid

Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal at 1134 of the third period, and the New Jersey Devils ended a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Pacific Division-leading Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Jesper Boqv...

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019