Angels confirm Rendon's seven-year deal

The Los Angeles Angels confirmed their All-Star addition Friday night, announcing that free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon agreed to a seven-year contract. The team didn't reveal any financial details, but multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that Rendon's deal is worth $245 million.

Rendon, 29, will now team with Mike Trout, 28, to give the Angels two superstars in their prime. Trout just captured his third American League Most Valuable Player award while Rendon finished third in National League MVP voting before leading the Washington Nationals to the World Series championship. Rendon had spent his entire seven-year major league career in Washington. He earned his first career All-Star Game selection this year when he wound up batting .319 with a .412 on-base percentage, a .598 slugging percentage, 34 homers, and a major-league-leading 126 RBIs. He also tied for the National League lead with 44 doubles.

He aided his free-agent value with his play in the 2019 postseason. Rendon hit .328 (20-for-61) with seven doubles, three homers, and 15 RBIs in 17 games. He homered in Game 6 and Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros to help the Nationals emerge on top. In 916 career regular-season games, Rendon has a .290/.369/.490 batting line with 136 homers and 546 RBIs. This year, he received his second Silver Slugger award as the NL's top-hitting third baseman.

