Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Updated: 14-12-2019 10:29 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB notebook: Japanese slugger Tsutsugo signing with Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will add a potential middle-of-the-order bat after agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract with Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, according to multiple reports on Friday. The Rays also will owe his former Japanese team, Yokohama, a 20 percent release fee -- $2.4 million. NBA roundup: Embiid takes over late as 76ers stop Celtics

Joel Embiid scored a season-high 38 points and added 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Boston Celtics their first home loss 115-109 Thursday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Mike Scott scored 15 on five 3-pointers as the 76ers won their fourth straight and for the eighth time in their last nine. Philadelphia narrowed the list of undefeated teams at home to itself and Miami. Original Olympic manifesto set to fetch as much as $1 million at auction

As athletes around the globe prepare to go for gold in Tokyo next year, a 127-year-old artifact that outlines the very foundation of the modern Olympic Games is set to claim a hefty purse. The original Olympic Games manifesto is expected to pull in as much as $1 million when it hits the auction block next week, according to auctioneer Sotheby's. Internationals extend lead over U.S. at Presidents Cup

The Internationals edged closer to a breakthrough win over the United States at the Presidents Cup on Saturday after continuing their dominance in the fourballs to extend their lead to a commanding 9-5 at Royal Melbourne. Tiger Woods's team will have to dig themselves out of a huge hole in the afternoon foursomes, with the U.S. captain having elected to rest himself for a second successive session. USOPC expresses doubt over clean 'neutral' Russia athletes after ban

A top U.S. Olympic official on Friday expressed doubt over whether any Russian competitors could prove clean to compete as neutral athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Games, after Russia was barred from competition for doping violations. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Monday that Russia was banned from top global sporting competition for four years, including the upcoming summer and winter Olympics, after determining that Moscow had interfered with doping tests. Dolphins WR Parker gets four-year, $40 million extension

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has signed a four-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $40 million, NFL Network reported, citing a source. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it includes $21.5 million in guarantees with an $8 million signing bonus. Homemade 'Nikes' give Filipina athlete a golden edge

To some athletes, brands count for everything when it comes to performance. Filipina schoolgirl Rhea Bullos bagged three gold medals at an athletics competition this week without wearing shoes, opting instead to wrap her feet in tape and draw an iconic Nike "swoosh" logo on them. Brazil, Colombia, Japan round out 2023 women's World Cup host bids

Brazil, Colombia and Japan have each submitted formal bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, the sport's global governing body FIFA said on Friday, a day after Australia and New Zealand announced their joint bid. The four submissions come amid "an unprecedented interest" from member countries, FIFA said, with the upcoming edition of the tournament set to be the first to feature 32 teams. 'Captain America' Reed plugged in 0-3 hole at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reed's dismal Presidents Cup continued on Saturday as he and Webb Simpson slumped to a third successive defeat at Royal Melbourne, the U.S. pair going down 5&3 to the Internationals' Hideki Matsuyama and CT Pan in the morning fourballs. Little has gone right for the man nicknamed 'Captain America', who has been heckled by spectators throughout the event following his controversial waste bunker penalty in the Bahamas last week. New Zealand Olympic legend Snell dies at age 80

Famed New Zealand Olympic middle distance runner Peter Snell has died in Dallas at age 80, the New Zealand Herald reported on Saturday. The newspaper reported sports historian and friend Ron Palenski confirmed Snell had died at his Texas home on Thursday after years of heart problems.

