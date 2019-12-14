Left Menu
Over 170 Isha volunteers to run for a cause in Kolkata 25K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:26 IST
It's not just the fitness freaks and elite runners who will compete at the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K event on Sunday but there will also be a group of meditators who will put on the running shoes for a cause. With the initiative of Isha Foundation, over 170 have registered to 'Run For Isha Vidhya' to support rural education in India as the sixth edition of the TSK 25K have registered 15,445 participants.

It's not just Isha meditators but others have also registered for Isha Vidhya Run in the age group of 14 to 70 years as they will be running in the 25K, Open 10K, Ananda and Senior Citizen events. Among them is a 62-year-old retired educationist Priyadarshini Roy, an Isha meditator, who is confident to complete the 5K run.

"Initially, I was even scared to cross the roads but now I'm fit through doing my (yoga and meditation) practices. It's a big challenge for me but at the same time it's a wonderful motivation to run for a cause. I'm confident of completing 5K," Roy told PTI. The mercury may have dipped a few notches but it's not a problem for them.

"We all will assemble by 4.30am to cheer for the first batch (10K run)." They have formed a runners' group after the registrations began and it's abuzz keeping everyone motivated and engaged.

Talking about the initiative, Isha volunteer Tanaya Majumder said this campaign was successfully conducted in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru but being the first time in Kolkata there was initial concerns. "But the way it has evolved is really wonderful to see and it's very, very inspirational. All of them are strangers but the way they have come together, it's just like a family. Very inspiring," Majumder signed off.

