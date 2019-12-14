Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unbeaten Bengaluru face Mumbai hurdle

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:46 IST
Unbeaten Bengaluru face Mumbai hurdle

Unbeaten in their seven matches so far, defending champions Bengaluru FC will look to continue their impressive form when they take on Mumbai City FC at home in an Indian Super League clash here on Sunday. After an indifferent start, Bengaluru have found their mojo back and they sit second on the table with 13 points from seven matches.

More importantly, Carles Cuadrat's men are unbeaten and have the best defensive record in the competition. Bengaluru have conceded just two goals so far and one of them came from a penalty. Mumbai face a tough task of breaching the Bengaluru backline at the Sree Kanteerava where they are yet to ship in a goal this season. Both goals they conceded came in away matches.

Led by Juanan and ably supported by Albert Serran and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bengaluru rarely afford opponents a crack at their goal. In fact, they have faced the lowest shots at home (23) in the league. Whenever the defence has come under pressure, Gurpreet has been sensational in forming the last line of defence. He was particularly exceptional in Bengaluru's 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the previous game, pulling off six saves.

"I think Mumbai have a few new players, but the soul of the team is the same. I trust my players and my team to do a good job. We have made it tough for teams to score against us, and we aren’t a good opponent to play against," said Cuadrat. While their defence has been exemplary, Bengaluru have struggled in attack. Their forward line has struggled to score goals and has just seven to show for their efforts. In fact, they scored more than one goal in a game just once -- in a 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

Jorge Costa’s Mumbai side will bank on Amine Chermiti to trouble the Bengaluru backline. The Moroccan is focal point in attack and has scored four goals this season. Mumbai badly need a win at this juncture, having gone on a six-game winless run after their opening match win over Kerala Blasters.

"It's true that in the last games we did not lose but we did not win. We performed enough to win the games so tomorrow we need to continue like this with quality and a little bit of luck," said Costa. The Portuguese coach will bank on his team's away form. They are unbeaten on their travels and six of their seven points so far have come from away games. Only FC Goa (9) and Odisha FC (8) have scored more goals away from home than the Islanders (5).

"With all respect to Bengaluru, we are speaking about the champions. We will respect Bengaluru and all the teams but we want to play with quality and do our best to win the game," said Costa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros over Rs 1,700 crore in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said. A waste water treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 m...

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been approved ...

Golf-Woods sets example as player, creates unity as captain

With an unblemished 3-0-0 record this week there was no better player at the Presidents Cup than U.S. captain Tiger Woods, who proved that at 43 he remains the sports most dangerous competitor when the stakes are at their highest. No longer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019