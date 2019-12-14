Left Menu
Scheer, NBA GM and dunk contest creator, dies at 82

  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:22 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:22 IST
Carl Scheer, the first general manager of the Charlotte Hornets and the man credited with creating the slam dunk contest, died Friday at 82. The Hornets released a statement Saturday crediting Scheer for building the 1988-89 expansion team.

"The Hornets organization mourns the loss of Carl Scheer," the statement read. "As our first president and general manager, he built the franchise from the ground up and laid the foundation for our city's love affair with the Hornets. "Carl was a true pioneer whose innovative ideas such as the slam dunk contest changed the NBA. His contributions to professional basketball in the state of North Carolina are unmatched ... and his knowledge and love of the game will be missed."

Scheer also served as team president and GM of the Denver Nuggets, ushering the franchise from the ABA into the NBA in 1976. Highlights of his tenure there included hiring coach Doug Moe and acquiring All-Star talent such as David Thompson, Alex English and Dan Issel. Thompson starred in the ABA's first-ever dunk contest in 1976. Scheer and his staff created the event, featuring five ABA stars competing for $1,200 in prize money at halftime of the All-Star Game. Julius "Dr. J" Erving won the original event and helped to establish its ongoing popularity by taking off from the free-throw line for an iconic dunk.

Scheer's 50-year career also included nearly two years as GM of the Los Angeles Clippers, stints as director of two minor league hockey teams -- the Charlotte Checkers and Greenville (S.C.) Growl -- and as GM of the ABA's Carolina Cougars. Scheer, who had suffered from dementia in recent years, would have turned 83 on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, Marsha, son Bob and daughter Lauren.

--Field Level Media

