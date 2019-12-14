Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlusconi hoping to lure Ibrahimovic to third division Monza

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 22:35 IST
Berlusconi hoping to lure Ibrahimovic to third division Monza
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi brought Ibrahimovic to AC Milan in the summer of 2010. Image Credit: Flickr

Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi said Saturday he hoped Zlatan Ibrahimovic would sign for his modest, third division club Monza amid reports the Swedish star is set to return to Italy. "Ibrahimovic for Milan? I hope he comes to Monza," the 83-year-old Italian media magnate told journalists on the sidelines of a regional initiative of his Forza Italia political party in Milan.

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi brought Ibrahimovic to AC Milan in the summer of 2010. Berlusconi's 30-year ownership of the club ended in 2017 when he sold the seven-time European and 18-time Serie A champions to a consortium led by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.

US fund Elliott took over last year after Li defaulted on a loan to buy the club. Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 for around three million euros having sold Milan for 740 million.

The club from the north-east of Milan is currently leading Serie C. Ibrahimovic fuelled speculation that he is set to return to the peninsula after saying in a recent interview: "See you soon in Italy".

The 38-year-old striker left Los Angeles Galaxy following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs. AC Milan, Napoli, Roma, and Bologna have been touted as clubs interested in signing the veteran.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances. He also won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were both revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.

Should Ibrahimovic choose Monza, it may be something of a culture shock. Formed in 1912, Monza was demoted to Serie D following bankruptcy in 2015.

Their Stadio Brianteo home has a capacity of just over 18,000 but current restrictions mean that only 7,500 fans can be accommodated. AC Milan, meanwhile, marks its 120th anniversary this weekend against Sassuolo.

Coach Stefano Pioli refused to speculate on possible arrivals, as the club sit tenth in Serie A. "There's time to make evaluations, the transfer window is in January and still a long way off," said Pioli.

"For now, I'm very happy with my players. Discussions are taking place with the club on a daily basis, we'll see."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-New Zealand to chase record target of 468 in first test

New Zealand need a record 468 runs in their fourth innings to win the first test, after Australia declared at 217 for nine in the opening session on the fourth day.Tireless quicks Tim Southee 5-69 and Neil Wagner 3-59 shared the spoils, as ...

Centre has not given Maharashtra's share of Rs 15,558 cr GST dues: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Sunday criticised the central government for not paying Maharashtras share of Rs 15,558 crore comprising Goods and Services Tax GST compensation upto November 2019. It was promised that the Central Government will compensat...

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

Watford didn't score when they had chances: Klopp after victory

After beating Watford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said their opponents lacked the ability to capitalise on the chances they got in the match. Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.At 1-0, thats t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019