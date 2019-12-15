Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GOLF-PRESIDENTS-CUP U.S. fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance

MELBOURNE - The United States clawed back into contention at the Presidents Cup on Saturday by dominating the afternoon foursomes, but late scrambling by the Internationals secured a 10-8 lead heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne. BASKETBALL-NCAA-USC-CORRUPTION-ALLEGATIONS

USC receives NCAA notice of allegations The Southern California men's basketball program received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA tied to the federal investigation into corruption in the sport.

TENNIS-SCHIAVONE Former French Open champion Schiavone says she has overcome cancer

Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone has been given the all clear following a "tough battle" with cancer, the 39-year-old Italian has said. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-SAM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Genoa v Sampdoria Neighbours Genoa and Sampdoria meet in the Lighthouse derby with both teams mired in the battle against relegation.

14 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-OSA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna Atletico Madrid host Osasuna in La Liga.

14 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Everton Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League.

15 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-UDI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Udinese Juventus host Udinese in a Serie A match.

15 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

15 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach VfL Wolfsburg host Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

15 Dec 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester City Arsenal play Manchester City in the Premier League.

15 Dec 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BRH/REPORT

Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Women's Super League, and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from the final round of games before the winter break.

15 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV)

Golf - Presidents Cup Day four of the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

15 Dec 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test at Perth Stadium - Day/Night

15 Dec CRICKET-ODI-IND-WIN/

Cricket-India v West Indies ODI series India host West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series in Chennai.

15 Dec 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

15 Dec OLYMPICS-2020/STADIUM (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Official opening of Tokyo 2020 National Stadium The official opening ceremony of the newly-built National Stadium, the venue set to be the centrepiece of next year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

15 Dec 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

