Duclair’s hat trick pushes Senators past Blue Jackets in OT

  Reuters
  Updated: 15-12-2019 02:47 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 02:41 IST
Columbus trailed 3-1 in the third before Alexandre Texier recorded the first two-goal game of his career. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Anthony Duclair completed his third-career hat trick with a power-play goal 1:56 into overtime, as the Ottawa Senators won for the seventh time in eight home games, 4-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The ex-Blue Jacket Duclair, who took over the team lead with 18 goals, one-timed a pass from Thomas Chabot past Joonas Korpisalo (17 saves) for the winner. It was Duclair's third multi-goal game in the last four and gave Ottawa five points in its last three contests.

Columbus trailed 3-1 in the third before Alexandre Texier recorded the first two-goal game of his career. His first was at 4:44 into the period, while the second came when he drove in a failed wraparound rebound by teammate Pierre-Luc Dubois (two assists) with 8:29 left in regulation. However, the Blue Jackets went a man down in the extra session after Alexander Wennberg was whistled for slashing and could not recover. Columbus is 1-5-1 in its last seven contests.

The Senators wasted no time getting on the scoresheet. Duclair scored just 2:16 into the game with a wrister past Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins, who was pulled after making six saves on eight shots in the first period. However, the Blue Jackets tied it up at 4:53 into the opening period. Cam Atkinson's shot was originally ruled a save by Ottawa's Anders Nilsson (37 saves), but video review showed the goalie's glove, with the puck in it, was over the goal line. Half of Atkinson's eight goals have come over the last five games.

Duclair struck again, though, at 12:05 into the game. This time slapping home a 2-on-1 pass from Artem Anisimov. Ottawa appeared to add to its advantage on Nick Paul's goal with 4:36 left in the first. However, video review again went in Columbus' favor as Paul was ruled offside. Moments after Nilsson stopped Atkinson's shot a 2-on-0 Columbus break, Connor Brown went five-hole on Korpisalo off his own breakaway to give the Senators a 3-1 lead with 11:43 left in the second period. It was the second goal in as many games for Brown.

--Field Level Media

