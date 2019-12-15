PSG in 'good shape' and 'ready' for Saint Etienne clash
Ahead of the clash against Saint Etienne, Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said they are in good shape and ready to play.
Ahead of the clash against Saint Etienne, Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said they are in good shape and ready to play. "They're a very competitive team that plays with a very big atmosphere behind them; a bit like in Montpellier. They are a very physical, very compact team, which plays with many systems," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.
"It is not clear what to expect. It will be a tough game but we are in good shape and ready to play," he added. PSG top the Ligue 1 points table with 39 points, four points ahead of the second-placed Marseille.
The club will take on Saint Etienne on Monday. (ANI)
